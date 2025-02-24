EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is set to engage with senior European Union officials in Brussels as the EU considers involvement in Gaza's reconstruction post-ceasefire. The dialogue, marking the first EU-Israel Association Council meeting since 2022, aims to explore humanitarian conditions in Gaza and evolving regional relations.

The meeting, co-chaired by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, strives to solidify Israeli-EU partnerships, despite divisions in the bloc over Israel's military response to Hamas' October 2023 attack. All EU members condemned the assault but remain split over Israel's military actions and civilian impact.

Compromise positions will focus on collaboration while addressing concerns, emphasizing security and humane treatment for displaced Gazans. Meanwhile, global tensions rose when former U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan for Gaza, following the tragic loss of thousands and widespread displacement due to ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)