PML-N and PPP Bridge Political Rift with Dialogue Agreement

In a bid to resolve escalating tensions between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two political entities have agreed on a week-long dialogue. This decision comes after sustained grievances aired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over unfulfilled commitments by the ruling PML-N. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated actions aimed at patching up the troubled alliance, as reported by Dawn.

Persistent complaints from Bhutto-Zardari about exclusion from significant policy-making compelled PM Sharif to assign Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to directly address these issues with the PPP leadership. A public release from the PPP disclosed that Dar met Bhutto-Zardari alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to alleviate these growing concerns.

The commencement of this dialogue aligns with a meeting between Bhutto-Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), who pressed for legislative reforms concerning seminaries. The government is reportedly concerned about JUI-F-led protests gaining traction should opposition parties like PTI join. To counter this, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah also engaged with Rehman to ease tensions. The PPP suggests the dialogue will start virtually within two days, moving to in-person discussions lasting approximately a week, amidst the backdrop of its pivotal role in last month's constitutional amendment.

