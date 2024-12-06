Left Menu

Devyani Khobragade appointed as Indian Envoy to Tunisia

Khobragade, of Indian Foreign Service batch 1999, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 23:24 IST
Devyani Khobragade appointed as Indian Envoy to Tunisia
Devyani Uttam Khobragade, new Indian Ambassador to Tunisia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devyani Uttam Khobragade, presently Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Tunisia, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. Khobragade, of Indian Foreign Service batch 1999, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added.

Khobragade, along with representatives from the embassies of Australia, Japan and US to Cambodia, jointly handed over a consignment of 3,25,000 doses of Made in India Covishield vaccines to the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on April 12, 2022. Khobragade was appointed as the Ambassador of India to Cambodia, on October 1, 2020, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Khobragade served as the Joint Secretary in the ministry earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

