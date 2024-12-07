Left Menu

Chaos in Syria: Thousands Displaced Amid Escalating Conflict

The ongoing hostilities in Syria have displaced around 370,000 people, with women and children forming the majority. Overcrowded shelters in northeastern Syria have left many without homes, forced to sleep on streets in freezing conditions. The United Nations is actively working to assess and meet their urgent needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 15:14 IST
Chaos in Syria: Thousands Displaced Amid Escalating Conflict
United Nations (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The escalating conflict in Syria has resulted in the displacement of approximately 370,000 individuals, according to estimates by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Among the displaced, a significant number are women and children, with 100,000 people having left their homes multiple times.

In a recent press briefing, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, highlighted that tens of thousands have sought refuge in northeastern Syria. Efforts by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and non-governmental organizations estimate 60,000 to 80,000 new displacements, with over 25,000 individuals currently accommodated in quickly filling shelters.

The harsh winter conditions are exacerbating the crisis, as many are forced to sleep outdoors or in vehicles without proper shelter. The UN and its humanitarian partners are on the ground working to assess and address the pressing needs of these families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024