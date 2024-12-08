U.S. Announces Major $988 Million Aid to Bolster Ukraine's Defense Against Russia

The Department of Defense (DoD) revealed on Saturday a significant security assistance package for Ukraine, dedicating $988 million via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This package aims to fortify Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing confrontations with Russia. It includes vital munitions, unmanned aerial systems, and essential support for maintenance and repair operations to retain combat power.

"Today, we are announcing a substantial new security assistance package to ensure Ukraine has the necessary tools to triumph in its struggle against Russian hostilities," stated the Pentagon. This aid commits an additional $988 million, providing Ukraine with munitions for rocket systems and Unmanned Aerial Systems, alongside support for maintaining and repairing its military assets, thereby reinforcing combat readiness.

According to the Pentagon, the newly announced capabilities feature ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Additionally, it includes equipment, components, and spare parts essential for the upkeep, repair, and overhaul of artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles. Notably, this marks the Biden administration's 22nd USAI package. Furthermore, the U.S. will continue to cooperate with approximately 50 allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support to secure victory.

Last month marked 1,000 days since Russia's extensive military invasion, prompting the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to express gratitude for international aid and implore further contribution to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's victory strategy. "We urge our allies to bolster our fight, facilitating the Victory Plan's implementation to attain a comprehensive peace for Ukraine, Europe, and globally," the MFA urged.

Emphasizing unity around the Peace Formula, described as the sole extensive solution for ending the war, the MFA called for continued defense and humanitarian support. It highlighted the necessity of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty for global stability and security. Additionally, the MFA urged international partners to intensify efforts in bolstering Ukraine's air defenses to safeguard energy facilities and counter threats to Ukrainian nuclear sites posed by the Kremlin.

