Escalating Tensions: Israel-Syria Border Faces Strain Amid Rebel Advances

In a recent development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar highlighted escalating tensions along the Israel-Syria border, noting incursions into the buffer zone on the Syrian side by armed forces, resulting in attacks on the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF). He expressed deep concern over these violations of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, emphasizing potential threats to Israeli security, particularly in the Golan Heights.

Sa'ar took to social media platform X to voice his concerns, stating, "In the last 24 hours, armed forces breached the buffer zone on the Syrian border with Israel, targeting UNDOF personnel." He underscored that these actions jeopardize Israel's security and the safety of its citizens while reiterating Israel's stance of non-involvement in Syria's internal conflict.

Meanwhile, Syria's leading rebel group, recently conquering four cities – Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda, and Homs, declared Damascus as their next target, according to CNN. Spokesperson Lt. Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani emphasized their determination to continue operations until they liberate the Damascus countryside and eventually the capital itself.

Amidst these developments, the Israeli army has bolstered its defenses along the Syrian border. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi affirmed their readiness for any eventuality, closely monitoring local dynamics to preempt any threat spillover into Israeli territory. While maintaining a stance of non-intervention in Syria's civil war, Israel is vigilantly observing movements involving Iranian personnel evacuations.

Earlier, the IDF confirmed aiding UN peacekeepers stationed on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights as they fend off rebel assaults. The Israeli military communicated, "An attack occurred by armed groups at a UN post in Khader, Syria," asserting their supportive role in helping UN forces repel the offensive.

Established after the 1973 Yom Kippur War, the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) comprises 1,200 monitors from 13 nations, working to uphold the ceasefire between Israel and Syria. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)