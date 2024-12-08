Notre Dame Cathedral Reopens: A Testament to Resilience and Global Unity

World leaders convened in Paris on Saturday for the momentous reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, five years after a catastrophic fire nearly destroyed the Gothic landmark. The ceremony, marked by solemnity and gratitude, was attended by distinguished guests including US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prince William.

Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich officially reopened the cathedral doors, signaling the start of a ceremony that brought together French President Emmanuel Macron and dignitaries from across the globe. The event, which included prayers and musical tributes, honored the individuals who played pivotal roles in the restoration and preservation of this cultural treasure.

In a statement, the Elysee Palace confirmed that President Macron and his wife, Brigitte, hosted an impressive array of international attendees at the reopening. During his address, Macron expressed France's profound gratitude to those who contributed to Notre Dame's revival, with the cathedral's bells tolling anew and a luminous 'merci' shining on its facade.

Macron's tribute extended on social media, thanking firefighters, artisans, and donors worldwide for their invaluable contributions. The heroic efforts of the firefighters were particularly recognized with a standing ovation during the ceremony. The restoration, costing 700 million euros, was funded by donations from over 340,000 contributors globally.

Before the ceremony, Macron met with Trump and Zelenskyy to discuss ongoing geopolitical issues, underscoring the occasion's diplomatic significance. This gathering reaffirmed shared commitments to a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, highlighting the event's dual role in the realms of culture and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)