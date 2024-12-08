Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Captures Indian Fishermen, Boats off Ramanathapuram Coast

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested eight Indian fishermen and seized two boats off Ramanathapuram's coast, escalating tensions between the countries. The incident highlights frequent maritime boundary disputes in the region, prompting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to call for diplomatic solutions. Indian authorities are pushing for the fishermen's prompt release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 09:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended eight Indian fishermen and captured two boats near Ramanathapuram early Sunday. The fishermen, all reportedly from Ramanathapuram, include Mangadu Bhatrappan, Kannan, Chinna Reddayurani Muthuraj, Agasthiyar Kutam Kali, Thangachimad Yasin, Jesus, Uchipulli Ramakrishnan, and Velu. They have been taken to the Kangesanthurai Naval Camp for further investigation.

According to the Mandapam Fishermen Association, the fishermen had ventured into Palk Bay when Sri Lankan naval forces alleged border crossing and seized the boats—IND TN 11 MM 81 owned by Karthikaraja and IND TN 11 MM 231 owned by Yasin. The incident has sparked confusion and concern among the local fishing community.

The Tamil Nadu government, led by CM MK Stalin, has expressed distress over these recurring arrests. Stalin has written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for a diplomatic resolution. Jaishankar has assured efforts for the fishermen's quick release, involving the Indian High Commission and Consulate in Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

