Left Menu

PTI Leaders Granted Bail Extension Amid Rising Protests and Imran Khan's Bold Ultimatum

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended interim bail for PTI leaders Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Salman Akram Raja amid rising tensions. Imprisoned Imran Khan has issued demands for political prisoner releases and a probe into PTI protest crackdowns, warning of potential civil disobedience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:30 IST
PTI Leaders Granted Bail Extension Amid Rising Protests and Imran Khan's Bold Ultimatum
Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of incarcerated Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo/ X@TanveerAslamPTI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Salman Akram Raja, key figures in Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI), until January 18, as per Ary News. This decision is related to a case involving a violent clash between PTI supporters and the police on October 5, alongside an extension for Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others.

PTI leaders submitted bail applications across four cases, offering them temporary solace amid charges linked to the protests. Additionally, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if his conditions were unmet.

Outside the jail, Aleema Khan addressed reporters, outlining Imran Khan's demands: the release of political prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 crackdowns. She asserted his good health against circulating rumors while PTI supporters across the nation protested his detention since August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024