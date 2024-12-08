PTI Leaders Granted Bail Extension Amid Rising Protests and Imran Khan's Bold Ultimatum

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan, and Salman Akram Raja, key figures in Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI), until January 18, as per Ary News. This decision is related to a case involving a violent clash between PTI supporters and the police on October 5, alongside an extension for Ali Imtiaz Warraich and others.

PTI leaders submitted bail applications across four cases, offering them temporary solace amid charges linked to the protests. Additionally, former Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of launching a civil disobedience movement if his conditions were unmet.

Outside the jail, Aleema Khan addressed reporters, outlining Imran Khan's demands: the release of political prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 and November 26 crackdowns. She asserted his good health against circulating rumors while PTI supporters across the nation protested his detention since August 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)