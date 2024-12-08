The Russian Foreign Ministry has voiced deep concern regarding the escalating tensions in Syria, following President Bashar al-Assad's departure from office and the country. Assad's exit came amidst successful rebel advances, seen most recently with the capture of key cities like Homs and Aleppo. The Ministry emphasized the importance of resolving these conflicts through diplomatic means, urging immediate cessation of violence.

Without Russia's participation, negotiations led to Assad stepping down and ordering a peaceful power transition. The Ministry stressed the need for inclusive dialogue, in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254, while maintaining communication lines with various Syrian opposition groups.

The unfolding situation has prompted the Indian Embassy in Damascus to stay operational, ensuring safety and aid for Indian nationals. The Indian government has issued a strong advisory against traveling to Syria, as civil unrest resurfaces after years of dormancy.

