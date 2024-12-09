Left Menu

UAE Partners with UiPath to Propel AI-Driven Automation Forward

The UAE government has joined forces with UiPath to enhance AI-powered automation across its sectors. This partnership will develop AI-driven strategies, empowering UAE talent with essential AI skills. The collaboration aligns with the UAE's AI National Strategy, aiming for global leadership in AI by 2031.

UAE's AI Office teams up with UiPath to enhance automation and AI skills. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates government has announced a landmark partnership with UiPath, a leader in enterprise automation and artificial intelligence, to advance AI-driven automation in government operations.

Integral to the UAE's National AI Strategy, this collaboration aims to prepare government talent with critical AI skills and establish the UAE as a frontrunner in global AI innovation by 2031. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by key figures including Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath.

Under the agreement, UiPath will spearhead the creation of AI and automation training for up to 100 government employees or students, integrating the UiPath Business Automation Platform. The initiative is set to foster AI skills essential for enhancing government services and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

