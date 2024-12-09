UAE Partners with UiPath to Propel AI-Driven Automation Forward

The United Arab Emirates government has announced a landmark partnership with UiPath, a leader in enterprise automation and artificial intelligence, to advance AI-driven automation in government operations.

Integral to the UAE's National AI Strategy, this collaboration aims to prepare government talent with critical AI skills and establish the UAE as a frontrunner in global AI innovation by 2031. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by key figures including Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath.

Under the agreement, UiPath will spearhead the creation of AI and automation training for up to 100 government employees or students, integrating the UiPath Business Automation Platform. The initiative is set to foster AI skills essential for enhancing government services and operational efficiency.

