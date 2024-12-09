Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Tensions

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in critical discussions with Bangladeshi leaders over the safety of minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh. Amidst recent tensions and attacks on cultural and religious sites, Misri emphasized strengthening bilateral relations while urging safety and security for minorities during his visit for Foreign Office Consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:17 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a recent high-level dialogue, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the pressing issue of minority attacks in Bangladesh with key leaders in Dhaka. Misri emphasized India's commitment to fostering a positive and constructive bilateral relationship with Bangladesh, underscoring the need for collaboration with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Misri expressed India's concerns over the safety and welfare of minorities following recent incidents targeting cultural and religious properties. These discussions provided an opportunity for both nations to reassess and strengthen their bilateral ties, highlighting the importance of candid exchanges in diplomatic relations.

During his visit for the Foreign Office Consultation with Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin, Misri met with Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain. This visit follows the recent change in Bangladesh's leadership, marking a significant diplomatic engagement since the deposition of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India reiterated its call for Bangladesh to safeguard minority rights, emphasizing the need for freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

