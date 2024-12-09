Left Menu

India and Bangladesh Foreign Secretaries Meet Amid Rising Tensions

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, visited Dhaka to engage in critical discussions with Bangladesh's interim government officials. The talks focused on trade, border issues, recent violence against minorities, and the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties amid increasing tensions.

09-12-2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (L) with Bangladesh's Foreign Advisor Md Touhid Hossain (R) (Image Credit: MoFA Bangladesh) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka on Monday, holding talks with Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain. The discussions, taking place in the wake of Bangladesh's interim government assuming office, aimed to tackle pressing issues including trade, visa policies, and connectivity.

This visit marks the first high-level engagement since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, took charge. Talks focused on critical matters such as border killings, water-sharing, and escalating violence against minorities, exemplified by a recent temple attack. The detention of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das also featured prominently in discussions, with India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasizing the need for a fair trial.

Despite the challenges, both nations expressed optimism about their relationship, with officials underscoring the importance of deepening ties. The situation remains tense, yet the meetings represent a concerted effort to address mutual concerns and foster cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

