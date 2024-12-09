India and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Concerns for Minorities

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a recent meeting with Bangladesh's interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, emphasized the "very solid" and "close" relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi, according to an official statement. Misri conveyed India's intent to enhance engagements and make "joint and concerted efforts" to strengthen ties with its neighbor.

During discussions, key issues such as the status of minorities, Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, and regional cooperation were addressed. Yunus urged India to help "clear the clouds" overshadowing bilateral relations, expressing concern over tensions from Sheikh Hasina's remarks from India.

Misri, having held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart earlier, highlighted India's close monitoring of Bangladesh's situation during the July-August mass uprising. He reiterated India's commitment to support Bangladesh's reform initiatives, stating that ties aren't party-specific but inclusive.

On religious minorities, Yunus reassured that the Interim Government is committed to protecting citizens' rights, while Misri noted India's increased visa numbers for Bangladeshis. Despite efforts, violence against minorities persists, with multiple incidents of attacks on Hindu communities noted. India has expressed deep concern, urging Bangladesh to protect minorities and uphold their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)