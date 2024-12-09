Left Menu

India and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Concerns for Minorities

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized strong ties between India and Bangladesh during a meeting with interim government advisor Muhammad Yunus. Discussions included minorities' issues and ousted PM Sheikh Hasina. Misri reiterated India's support for Bangladesh's development while expressing concern for minorities' security amidst recent Hindu community attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:33 IST
India and Bangladesh Strengthen Ties Amid Rising Concerns for Minorities
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. (Photo/X@CApress_sec). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a recent meeting with Bangladesh's interim government chief advisor Muhammad Yunus, emphasized the "very solid" and "close" relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi, according to an official statement. Misri conveyed India's intent to enhance engagements and make "joint and concerted efforts" to strengthen ties with its neighbor.

During discussions, key issues such as the status of minorities, Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, and regional cooperation were addressed. Yunus urged India to help "clear the clouds" overshadowing bilateral relations, expressing concern over tensions from Sheikh Hasina's remarks from India.

Misri, having held a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart earlier, highlighted India's close monitoring of Bangladesh's situation during the July-August mass uprising. He reiterated India's commitment to support Bangladesh's reform initiatives, stating that ties aren't party-specific but inclusive.

On religious minorities, Yunus reassured that the Interim Government is committed to protecting citizens' rights, while Misri noted India's increased visa numbers for Bangladeshis. Despite efforts, violence against minorities persists, with multiple incidents of attacks on Hindu communities noted. India has expressed deep concern, urging Bangladesh to protect minorities and uphold their rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024