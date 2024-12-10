Left Menu

Inconclusive Talks: PML-N and PPP Struggle to Bridge Divide

The meeting between Pakistan's PML-N and its ally PPP failed to resolve key differences. The PPP expressed frustration over representation in the Judicial Commission and lack of cooperation in Punjab. Concerns such as hasty legislation, Internet disruptions, and contentious projects in Sindh were highlighted, sparking warnings of future risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The first high-level dialogue between Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its main ally, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), concluded without any definitive outcomes, as revealed by sources familiar with the discussion, according to Dawn.

The PPP issued a concise statement listing the attendees and raised complaints over their representation in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and their marginalization in Punjab, which remains under PML-N's administration. Frustrations were also aired about the PML-N's alleged preference to make unilateral decisions, leading to a tension-filled meeting.

In addition to political grievances, the PPP highlighted severe concerns about hastily enacted legislation. They warned of potential disruptions to Internet services that could deter future investments, emphasizing the urgency for action. Another critical issue was the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River, which PPP argued could devastate Sindh's arable lands. Attendees were reminded of the ongoing regional protests against the project, and they demanded clarity on water resource management to prevent a looming drought scenario.

Both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan delegates voiced alarm over worsening law and order in their respective areas. The meeting underscored the challenges of maintaining coalition harmony, with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar pledging future cooperative efforts following a meeting with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. It was agreed that regular meetings would be held to address and resolve persisting issues.

