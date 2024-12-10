PTI's Civil Disobedience Threat Amid Political Turmoil
PTI leader Omar Ayub expresses willingness to negotiate but warns of civil disobedience if demands go unmet. A negotiating committee has been formed to address issues like alleged state-sponsored terrorism and legal actions against PTI. However, the government criticizes PTI's protest tactics.
Omar Ayub, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has extended an olive branch, expressing readiness to negotiate with any entity, human or angel, to resolve the ongoing political strife, reports The Express Tribune.
After his appearance in the Peshawar High Court on Monday, Ayub announced that PTI is prepared to launch a civil disobedience movement unless their demands are addressed. A committee, including PTI leaders Hamid Raza, Omar Ayub, and Salman Akram Raja, has been formed following a meeting with PTI founder Imran Khan on December 5, aimed at discontinuing legal cases against PTI members and workers.
Ayub criticized the government for allegedly imposing a quasi-martial law and for what he described as state-sponsored terrorism that jeopardizes public safety. Despite his personal grievances, including the disappearance of his vehicle and an attack on him, Ayub remains defiant. Government representatives, however, argue against PTI's disobedience, labeling it as unnecessary and divisive.
