Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrest of Political Leaders

Political activists in Gilgit-Baltistan protest for the release of Muhammad Javed and others, asserting arrests are politically motivated. Allegations involve illegal transportation activities. Demonstrators assert their actions promote political freedoms, threatening wider protests if leaders aren't freed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:27 IST
Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrest of Political Leaders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • PoGB

Protesters in Gilgit-Baltistan have taken to the streets to demand the release of Muhammad Javed, former Chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other detained political figures. The rally in front of the Hunza Press Club saw activists holding signs such as 'Free Javed' and 'Freedom of Speech,' advocating for the restoration of fundamental rights including political participation and freedom of expression.

According to local reports, Javed and two leaders from the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan were arrested following an FIR filed by Customs officials at the Sost Police Station in Hunza. The FIR accuses them and over 88 others of illegally transporting goods from China and threatening Customs officers. They face further accusations of obstructing roads and inciting unrest through provocative speeches.

Protesters refute these charges, calling them politically motivated. 'Muhammad Javed and the other leaders have been wrongfully detained,' said one protester, emphasizing ongoing support for the incarcerated leaders. They warned that protests could spread beyond Hunza if demands for release are not met. Another protester defended Javed, clarifying that his actions aimed to raise awareness rather than inciting protests, reflecting broader dissatisfaction with the suppression of political voices in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024