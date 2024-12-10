Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Arrest of Political Leaders

Protesters in Gilgit-Baltistan have taken to the streets to demand the release of Muhammad Javed, former Chairman of the Karakoram National Movement, and other detained political figures. The rally in front of the Hunza Press Club saw activists holding signs such as 'Free Javed' and 'Freedom of Speech,' advocating for the restoration of fundamental rights including political participation and freedom of expression.

According to local reports, Javed and two leaders from the Awami Action Committee Gilgit-Baltistan were arrested following an FIR filed by Customs officials at the Sost Police Station in Hunza. The FIR accuses them and over 88 others of illegally transporting goods from China and threatening Customs officers. They face further accusations of obstructing roads and inciting unrest through provocative speeches.

Protesters refute these charges, calling them politically motivated. 'Muhammad Javed and the other leaders have been wrongfully detained,' said one protester, emphasizing ongoing support for the incarcerated leaders. They warned that protests could spread beyond Hunza if demands for release are not met. Another protester defended Javed, clarifying that his actions aimed to raise awareness rather than inciting protests, reflecting broader dissatisfaction with the suppression of political voices in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)