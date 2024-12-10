Karachi's Water Crisis Deepens Amid Urban Mismanagement

The residents of Karachi remain in distress over persistent water shortages, despite the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation's proclamation of repair completion on the crucial 84-inch mains along University Road.

Major districts, such as Clifton, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and Liaquatabad, are still grappling with severe water deficiencies, spotlighting inefficiency and neglect across urban management systems in Pakistan.

A 150 million gallon daily deficit has plagued the city for more than a week following a pipeline burst. Initially set off by construction on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, the disruption left residents scrambling for water and engendered flooding chaos on University Road. Although the KWSC aimed for a 72-hour restoration, unforeseen damages extended repairs to a full week, according to Dawn.

Complications were furthered by BRT workers' disposal of debris into the water lines. Despite multiple meetings between KWSC and BRT officials, substantive improvements remain elusive, leaving Karachi's populace to endure continuous negligence and lack of agency coordination.

Even with water reportedly restored from the Dhabeji Pumping Station, Clifton, Saddar, Lyari, and Gulshan-i-Iqbal suffer acute shortages. These failures drive many to seek costly water tankers amid suspensions in services across areas like Landhi and Korangi.

Additionally, pipeline damage has severely aggravated traffic congestion on University Road, immobilizing the city's already crowded thoroughfares.

'This transcends a mere water issue; it's about systemic collapse,' stated a frustrated commuter in the Dawn report.

Karachi's water crisis starkly symbolizes broader governance failures, as Pakistan's largest city falters under mismanagement and neglect. While officialdom engages in blame games, Karachi's citizens arduously battle an unrelenting crisis.

