Paraguayan President Commits to Strengthening Ties with Israel
Paraguayan President Santiago Pena, during a visit to the Knesset, expressed strong support for Israel's actions against Hamas. He emphasized the importance of opening an embassy in Jerusalem for enhancing bilateral relations. Paraguay will be the sixth country to establish an embassy in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:06 IST
- Israel
On Wednesday, visiting Paraguayan President Santiago Pena received a warm welcome at the Knesset as he expressed unwavering support for Israel's stance against Hamas.
Pena emphasized the significance of establishing Paraguay's embassy in Jerusalem, calling it essential for nurturing genuine diplomatic relations.
This move marks Paraguay as the sixth nation to establish an embassy in Jerusalem, joining the likes of the US and Guatemala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
