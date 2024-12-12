Canada Sanctions Chinese Officials Over Human Rights Abuses

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, announced sanctions against eight high-ranking current or former Chinese officials on International Human Rights Day, according to an official statement. These measures, under the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations, focus on individuals accused of serious human rights violations, notably in Xinjiang, Tibet, and concerning the Falun Gong practice.

This move by the Canadian government responds to ongoing reports of systemic repression and abuses in China, including arbitrary detention, forced labor, and violence against ethnic and religious minorities. The sanctions particularly address the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Tibetans, and Falun Gong practitioners, with Canada condemning these human rights violations. Since 2017, Chinese authorities have detained over a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, with allegations of torture, forced labor, and abuse. Tibetans have similarly faced forced labor, arbitrary detentions, and severe restrictions on freedoms. Additionally, since 1999, Falun Gong practitioners have endured arrests, detention, and torture.

Minister Joly emphasized Canada's firm stance on human rights, stating, "Canada is deeply concerned by the human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet and against those who practice Falun Gong. We call on the Chinese government to put an end to this systematic campaign of repression and uphold its international human rights obligations." These sanctions build on previous actions by Canada, including 2021 measures against Chinese officials and entities linked to human rights abuses, and efforts to prevent goods produced through forced labor from entering its supply chains.

Minister Joly's announcement follows her July 2024 visit to China, where discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the state of Canada-China relations and global human rights issues. As Canada commemorated International Human Rights Day, it reaffirmed its dedication to defending human rights worldwide and holding violators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)