South Korean Ruling Party Backs Impeachment of President Yoon Amid Crisis
South Korea's ruling People Power Party has endorsed a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his controversial martial law declaration. The action follows mounting public dissent and political turmoil. The impeachment vote requires PPP support to meet the two-thirds majority needed for passage.
In a significant political development, South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) has thrown its weight behind efforts to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision follows the president's contentious martial law declaration that ignited public outrage and a political crisis.
The impeachment motion, initiated by the Democratic Party and five smaller parties, requires a vote expected on Saturday. It will need the backing of at least eight PPP members to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority for passage, according to Al Jazeera.
Initially opposing impeachment, the PPP had urged Yoon to resign voluntarily. However, party leader Han Dong-hoon conceded that alternative measures failed, leading to their support for impeachment as the only viable option to uphold democracy.
This shift in alliance follows Yoon's declaration on December 3, accusing opposition forces of subversive actions and quickly being countered by legislative opposition. Protests have since erupted nationwide, demanding Yoon's removal.
Adding to Yoon's woes, law enforcement has begun investigating him for potential treason, while a special counsel is examining allegations of power abuse. Yoon's travel ban underscores the severity of the situation, upping the chances of a successful impeachment vote.
Complications widened when police conducted a raid on the presidential office amid the investigation. Additionally, former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who pushed for martial law, faced arrest and attempted suicide in custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
