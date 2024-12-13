Left Menu

Imran Khan's Ongoing Legal Battle: Calls for Judicial Inquiry and Protest Aftermath

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan demands inquiries into past violent incidents and release of detained PTI workers. His sister, Aleema Khan, presses for transparency, highlighting surfaced evidence and overseas Pakistanis' plight. Khan faces multiple legal challenges, including a fresh indictment in the Toshakhana case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:23 IST
Imran Khan's Ongoing Legal Battle: Calls for Judicial Inquiry and Protest Aftermath
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his demands for a judicial investigation into the incidents of May 9 and November 26, urging the country's senior-most judges to step in. He is also calling for the release of innocent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested following these violent clashes, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Outside Adiala Jail, Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, addressed reporters, revealing that PTI leadership appointed the area around D-Chowk as "Shuhuda Chowk," honoring those involved in the political upheaval. She asserted that substantial evidence, including video footage, cannot be overlooked, with institutions and hospitals providing credible information, per The Express Tribune.

Aleema Khan warned that if demands remain unmet, overseas Pakistanis have been advised not to remit funds to Pakistan. Highlighting the screening of overseas Pakistanis, Aleema called out the government's oppressive tactics. In the wake of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, violent protests broke out nationwide, affecting cities like Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI rallies targeted army posts, including Lahore's Corps Commander's residence.

This week, a special court in Islamabad indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, as reported by Geo News. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand formalized charges against them during a hearing at Adiala jail. While Imran Khan remains incarcerated pending multiple cases, Bushra Bibi is out on bail. The couple allegedly sold state gifts illegally, causing financial damage to the national treasury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024