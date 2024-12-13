Imran Khan's Ongoing Legal Battle: Calls for Judicial Inquiry and Protest Aftermath
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan demands inquiries into past violent incidents and release of detained PTI workers. His sister, Aleema Khan, presses for transparency, highlighting surfaced evidence and overseas Pakistanis' plight. Khan faces multiple legal challenges, including a fresh indictment in the Toshakhana case.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his demands for a judicial investigation into the incidents of May 9 and November 26, urging the country's senior-most judges to step in. He is also calling for the release of innocent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested following these violent clashes, as reported by The Express Tribune.
Outside Adiala Jail, Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, addressed reporters, revealing that PTI leadership appointed the area around D-Chowk as "Shuhuda Chowk," honoring those involved in the political upheaval. She asserted that substantial evidence, including video footage, cannot be overlooked, with institutions and hospitals providing credible information, per The Express Tribune.
Aleema Khan warned that if demands remain unmet, overseas Pakistanis have been advised not to remit funds to Pakistan. Highlighting the screening of overseas Pakistanis, Aleema called out the government's oppressive tactics. In the wake of Imran Khan's arrest on May 9, violent protests broke out nationwide, affecting cities like Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI rallies targeted army posts, including Lahore's Corps Commander's residence.
This week, a special court in Islamabad indicted Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case, as reported by Geo News. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand formalized charges against them during a hearing at Adiala jail. While Imran Khan remains incarcerated pending multiple cases, Bushra Bibi is out on bail. The couple allegedly sold state gifts illegally, causing financial damage to the national treasury.
