India-Philippines Forge Stronger Maritime Bonds Amid 75-Year Diplomatic Milestone

The first India-Philippines Maritime Dialogue in Manila celebrated 75 years of diplomatic ties. Both nations discussed maritime challenges, cooperation, and strategies for a rules-based order. They agreed to enhance collaboration across several maritime domains and plan the next dialogue in New Delhi in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:24 IST
Flags of India and Philippines (Photo/ Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The inaugural India-Philippines Maritime Dialogue took center stage in Manila on December 13, marking a significant moment in the 75-year-long diplomatic relationship between the two nations. The Indian delegation, headed by Muanpuii Saiawi from the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Philippine team, led by Marshall Louis Alferez, engaged in discussions to address maritime challenges and enhance cooperation.

The dialogue underscored the importance of adhering to a rules-based maritime order, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Both sides explored strategic initiatives to foster a conducive environment for mutual prosperity, focusing on bilateral engagement and collaboration across international and regional platforms for shared objectives.

Key agreements were reached in areas such as the maritime industry, marine scientific research, and disaster relief. They resolved to convene the next round of talks in New Delhi in 2025. The meeting reflected on historical ties strengthened by India's Look East Policy and highlighted diversified relations under the Act East Policy, encompassing political-security, trade, and cultural dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

