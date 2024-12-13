Swift Diplomatic Maneuvers: India's Response to Stranded Pilgrims

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shone a spotlight on the government's rapid and coordinated rescue operation of Indian pilgrims stranded in Syria, during a dialogue at the Lok Sabha. Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the honorary member for acknowledging the operations that resulted in the safe evacuation of these pilgrims to Lebanon, underscoring India's dedication to the well-being of its citizens abroad.

Addressing larger hurdles, Jaishankar noted the complexities of a globalized world with a growing number of Indians working overseas. He acknowledged the world as a challenging environment filled with conflicts and uncertainties. He referenced successful initiatives like Operation Ganga and Operation Ajay to highlight India's track record in repatriating citizens from conflict zones, advocating for an integrated embassy presence that encapsulates all ministries and represents the nation holistically.

The minister reiterated the government's adeptness in handling international emergencies, citing cross-ministerial collaboration as a crucial element in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals. Meanwhile, in Syria, newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has prioritized repatriating Syrian refugees to restore national stability. This effort occurs amidst ongoing regional tensions, including unrest surrounding Hafez al-Assad's tomb and geopolitical concerns involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)