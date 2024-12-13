Left Menu

Swift Diplomatic Maneuvers: India's Response to Stranded Pilgrims

S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, highlighted the government's swift rescue of Indian pilgrims stranded in Syria, showcasing India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad. He emphasized the need for inter-ministerial collaboration, citing past successes in managing overseas crises, against a backdrop of global workplace challenges for Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:41 IST
Swift Diplomatic Maneuvers: India's Response to Stranded Pilgrims
EAM Jaishankar discusses India's foreign operations, emphasising the safety of Indian citizens in Syria at the Lok Sabha (Image Credit: YouTube/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has shone a spotlight on the government's rapid and coordinated rescue operation of Indian pilgrims stranded in Syria, during a dialogue at the Lok Sabha. Jaishankar expressed gratitude to the honorary member for acknowledging the operations that resulted in the safe evacuation of these pilgrims to Lebanon, underscoring India's dedication to the well-being of its citizens abroad.

Addressing larger hurdles, Jaishankar noted the complexities of a globalized world with a growing number of Indians working overseas. He acknowledged the world as a challenging environment filled with conflicts and uncertainties. He referenced successful initiatives like Operation Ganga and Operation Ajay to highlight India's track record in repatriating citizens from conflict zones, advocating for an integrated embassy presence that encapsulates all ministries and represents the nation holistically.

The minister reiterated the government's adeptness in handling international emergencies, citing cross-ministerial collaboration as a crucial element in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals. Meanwhile, in Syria, newly appointed Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir has prioritized repatriating Syrian refugees to restore national stability. This effort occurs amidst ongoing regional tensions, including unrest surrounding Hafez al-Assad's tomb and geopolitical concerns involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024