Israel Enforces Law in Judean Desert Nature Reserve: A Historic Move

In a significant development, Israel commenced the demolition of illegally built Palestinian structures within the Judean Desert Nature Reserve on Thursday. Residents in the vicinity have called the action a 'historic' victory, highlighting the ongoing struggle against unregulated construction in the protected area near Gush Etzion.

Yaron Rosenthal, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, emphasized the environmental and community impact, stating, 'For years, unchecked construction has devastated the reserve, encroaching upon Jewish settlements. This enforcement marks the first legal action in the region since the Oslo Accords.' The area, overseen by Palestinian administration but under Israeli security jurisdiction, was subject to building restrictions per the 1998 Wye River Memorandum.

Recent excursions revealed vast illegal developments, including structures in various construction phases, scattered debris, and environmental damage. Regavim, an organization monitoring these activities, reported a surge in illegal buildings, now totaling approximately 3,400, compared to 268 in 1998. Critics argue these constructions aim to undermine Jewish settlements and obliterate archaeological sites. Israeli government officials, including MK Yuli Edelstein and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, affirm commitment to curtailing Palestinian advancement in the reserve to prevent potential security threats.

