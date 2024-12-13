Left Menu

NATO's Rutte Warns Against Excluding Putin from Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte cautions against peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine war without Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement, describing it as 'risky.' He emphasizes the importance of Ukraine negotiating from a position of strength and calls for increased weapon support from NATO allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:19 IST
NATO's Rutte Warns Against Excluding Putin from Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (Image Credit: X/@SecGenNATO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a recent address at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed concerns about conducting Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations without the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to The Hill, Rutte warned that such an approach could be 'risky,' highlighting the need for a comprehensive and balanced deal.

Rutte emphasized the necessity of Putin's involvement in any talks, stressing that discussing negotiations internally within NATO and with European partners, absent Putin, is fraught with risks. He reiterated his stance from earlier this month, advocating for Ukraine to engage with the Kremlin but from a position of strength, reinforced by additional support from NATO.

As tensions escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a massive missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy sector. Zelenskyy called for a decisive international reaction, criticizing Russian President Putin's strategy of destruction and terror. The Ukrainian defenses successfully intercepted a significant portion of the attack, including missiles believed to be of North Korean origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

