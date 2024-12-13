NATO's Rutte Warns Against Excluding Putin from Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a recent address at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed concerns about conducting Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations without the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to The Hill, Rutte warned that such an approach could be 'risky,' highlighting the need for a comprehensive and balanced deal.

Rutte emphasized the necessity of Putin's involvement in any talks, stressing that discussing negotiations internally within NATO and with European partners, absent Putin, is fraught with risks. He reiterated his stance from earlier this month, advocating for Ukraine to engage with the Kremlin but from a position of strength, reinforced by additional support from NATO.

As tensions escalate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a massive missile and drone assault on Ukraine's energy sector. Zelenskyy called for a decisive international reaction, criticizing Russian President Putin's strategy of destruction and terror. The Ukrainian defenses successfully intercepted a significant portion of the attack, including missiles believed to be of North Korean origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)