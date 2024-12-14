Left Menu

Dubai Charges Ahead: DEWA's Expansion of EV Green Charger Network

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) now offers over 740 EV Green Charger points across Dubai, fostering a rise in electric vehicle use which surpassed 34,970 by October 2024. The initiative aligns with UAE's green goals, aiming for 50% electric vehicles by 2050.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai's commitment to a sustainable future takes another pivotal step as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) expands its electric vehicle (EV) Green Charger network to over 740 points across the emirate. This expansion has been instrumental in accommodating the surging adoption of electric vehicles, which recently surpassed 34,970 as of October 2024.

Operating under the guidance of visionary leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city globally, DEWA's EV Green Charger initiative introduces cutting-edge infrastructure for EV charging, launched initially in 2014. The initiative is not only a response to the growing number of electric vehicles but also a strategic move as the UAE aspires for 50% of its vehicles to be electric by 2050. Significantly, DEWA has unveiled a new Regulatory and Licensing Framework to enhance the development of EV charging infrastructure, furthering Dubai's net-zero carbon emission target by 2050.

In a landmark move, DEWA has awarded the first Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licences in Dubai to Tesla and UAEV, promoting private sector engagement in sustainable practices. The multi-type charger network, including ultra-fast and wall-box chargers, has benefited 16,828 customers since 2014, providing approximately 31,674 megawatt hours of electricity to electric vehicles. This development not only advances sustainable mobility but also stimulates investment in green infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

