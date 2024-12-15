Pakistan Cracks Down on Human Smuggling After Greek Tragedy

In the wake of a harrowing incident where Pakistani nationals lost their lives trying to reach Europe by sea, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered a comprehensive crackdown on human smuggling networks. This directive came on Sunday, as reported by The News International, emphasizing the urgency in dismantling these criminal organizations that wreak havoc on families.

The move follows directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, resulting in the formation of a committee led by an additional secretary from the Ministry of Interior to probe the tragedy. The committee is expected to conclude its inquiry within five days. The tragic event unfolded when a wooden boat capsized off the southern Greek island of Gavdos, with the coastguard confirming that at least five migrants drowned. Among those rescued are 39 men, predominantly from Pakistan, now safely on Crete. The exact number of missing persons remains uncertain as search efforts continue.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned human trafficking, labeling it a 'heinous practice' that causes immense suffering. The President, alongside Prime Minister Sharif, extended condolences to the victims' families. Sharif emphasized the deceitful methods used by smuggling rings to exploit individuals financially, highlighting a need for harsh penalties and robust measures to prevent such tragedies. A previous incident on June 14, 2023, saw a boat with approximately 750 people onboard capsizing near Greece, resulting in substantial loss of lives, including many from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)