Left Menu

Pakistan Cracks Down on Human Smuggling After Greek Tragedy

Following the tragic deaths of Pakistani nationals attempting to enter Europe by sea, Pakistan's Interior Minister has ordered a nationwide crackdown on human smuggling. A special committee will investigate the incident, which saw five migrants drown near Greece. High-level officials have condemned the practice's devastating impact on families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:26 IST
Pakistan Cracks Down on Human Smuggling After Greek Tragedy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the wake of a harrowing incident where Pakistani nationals lost their lives trying to reach Europe by sea, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered a comprehensive crackdown on human smuggling networks. This directive came on Sunday, as reported by The News International, emphasizing the urgency in dismantling these criminal organizations that wreak havoc on families.

The move follows directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, resulting in the formation of a committee led by an additional secretary from the Ministry of Interior to probe the tragedy. The committee is expected to conclude its inquiry within five days. The tragic event unfolded when a wooden boat capsized off the southern Greek island of Gavdos, with the coastguard confirming that at least five migrants drowned. Among those rescued are 39 men, predominantly from Pakistan, now safely on Crete. The exact number of missing persons remains uncertain as search efforts continue.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned human trafficking, labeling it a 'heinous practice' that causes immense suffering. The President, alongside Prime Minister Sharif, extended condolences to the victims' families. Sharif emphasized the deceitful methods used by smuggling rings to exploit individuals financially, highlighting a need for harsh penalties and robust measures to prevent such tragedies. A previous incident on June 14, 2023, saw a boat with approximately 750 people onboard capsizing near Greece, resulting in substantial loss of lives, including many from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024