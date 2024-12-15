Left Menu

UAE Champions Global Efforts to Combat Desertification and Boost Sustainability at COP16

The UAE concluded its role at the COP16 with a focus on international cooperation, women's involvement in land management, and innovation-led solutions. The event in Riyadh discussed turning land degradation into renewal, highlighting the UAE's model of sustainability and efforts in water management and agriculture with global collaboration.

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, led UAE delegation at COP (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to address global environmental issues, the UAE concluded its participation in the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The event, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 2 to 13, emphasized the importance of international cooperation to combat desertification and drought.

The UAE's delegation, led by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, showcased the nation's commitment to sustainable land management, placing a special focus on gender involvement and innovative solutions. Highlighting the UAE's leadership and pioneering climate initiatives, Dr. Al Dahak mentioned effective measures like the Mohammed bin Zayed Water Initiative aimed at addressing global water scarcity challenges.

Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi highlighted the UAE's role in COP28 and the importance of coordinated regional efforts against climate challenges, with a focus on sustainable agriculture and water management. Additionally, Hiba Obaid Al Shehhi underscored gender equality in environmental governance, pointing out efforts like the Mangrove Alliance for Climate to enhance global biodiversity and climate resilience.

