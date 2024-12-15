Jaishankar on Crafting an Adaptive Foreign Policy for the Digital Age

In a forward-looking address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a reimagined foreign policy adapted to the digital age, speaking at the launch of India's World Magazine in Delhi on Sunday.

He underscored the fundamental differences between the digital and manufacturing eras, particularly in terms of data trust and building international partnerships.

Jaishankar also highlighted the rapid growth of the Indian workforce abroad and India's evolving responsibilities on the global stage, advocating for a smart and visionary approach to foreign policy.

