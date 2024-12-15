Left Menu

Jaishankar on Crafting an Adaptive Foreign Policy for the Digital Age

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the need for India to tailor its foreign policy to meet the demands of the digital era, highlighting challenges like data trust and global partnerships. He notes a growing Indian diaspora and India's expanding role as a global first responder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:57 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a forward-looking address, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for a reimagined foreign policy adapted to the digital age, speaking at the launch of India's World Magazine in Delhi on Sunday.

He underscored the fundamental differences between the digital and manufacturing eras, particularly in terms of data trust and building international partnerships.

Jaishankar also highlighted the rapid growth of the Indian workforce abroad and India's evolving responsibilities on the global stage, advocating for a smart and visionary approach to foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

