Strengthening Ties: Moldova's Diplomatic Leap in India

Mihail Popsoi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, concluded an official visit to India on December 16, 2024. Invited by India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, this strategic trip served to boost the bilateral relations between the two nations, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

December 15 marked the joint inauguration of the Republic of Moldova's new embassy in New Delhi by the two ministers, highlighting the growing diplomatic ties. Comprehensive discussions took place over the range of India-Moldova relations, delving into political, trade, cultural, and people-to-people connections. Regional and international issues of shared interest were also on the agenda, the press release noted.

Significantly, the ministers signed a Declaration of Intent establishing a Migration and Mobility Partnership, aiming to facilitate collaboration in labor migration and mutual recognition of qualifications. Moldova also committed to the International Solar Alliance by signing the Framework Agreement. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and Moldova's Diplomatic Institute, focusing on enhanced diplomat training and bilateral ties.

India recognized Moldova on December 28, 1991, with formal diplomatic relations starting on March 20, 1992. Both nations have maintained friendly relations, cooperating effectively on multilateral platforms. Moldova has shown support to India across various platforms, further strengthening their cooperative relationship.

The Indian community in Moldova, with 850 medical students, plays a vital role in fortifying the interpersonal connections, supported by the active Indo-Mold Business & Cultural Organisation. Established in 2017, the organization continues to promote social and commercial links between the two countries.

