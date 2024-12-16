Left Menu

Gillani Demands Fulfillment of PPP-PML-N Agreement Amid Ongoing Talks

Former Pakistani PM Yousaf Raza Gillani emphasizes the need for the federal government to honor its agreement with the PPP. The PPP remains outside the cabinet and is unsatisfied with negotiations to date. A key issue is the potential impact of proposed new canals on Sindh's water share.

Former Pakistan PM Yousaf Raza Gillani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Yousaf Raza Gillani, has called on the federal government to adhere to the commitments made in its agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Gillani reiterated that the PPP remains outside the federal cabinet and has no intention of joining it in the future, according to The Express Tribune.

Gillani addressed reporters in Islamabad, affirming the PPP's support for the government while expressing unresolved concerns. He stressed the necessity of implementing the written agreement and ongoing dialogue to address issues between the PPP and the government, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Negotiations between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have so far been inconclusive, with further discussions scheduled for December 24 or 25. Key concerns include the water share of Sindh, particularly relating to federal plans for new canals from the Indus River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

