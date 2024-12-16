Sri Lankan President Dissanayake Emphasizes Unity and Development in Landmark Delhi Visit

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has underscored the importance of unity, social protection, and sustainable development during his recent visit to Delhi. Speaking alongside India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders highlighted the historical democratic mandate in Sri Lanka and the strength that lies in diversity as they oversaw the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Addressing a joint press briefing, President Dissanayake remarked, "Social protection and durable development are the cornerstones on which the people of our countries have elected both of us to power." He noted that the current Parliament, dominated by a single party, marks a significant shift in Sri Lanka's political landscape. He spoke of achieving a transformative mandate through the electoral victory of the National People's Power, stating, "The message from the electorate has paved the way for a new culture to emerge in Sri Lanka."

Reflecting on Sri Lanka's inclusive governance, he said, "People from all parts of the country, irrespective of community, creed, and religion, have vested their trust in us. Diversity is the cornerstone of democracy." Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's commitment to aiding Sri Lanka's development, highlighting India's $5 billion in credit and grant assistance. He elaborated on initiatives like railway signalling upgrades, student scholarships, and civil servant training, further extending support to projects in agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and digital development. With age-old civilizational ties at the core, India and Sri Lanka continue to reinforce cultural, economic, and social connections under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

