Left Menu

India to Celebrate 'Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day' Annually

The WHO's Center for traditional medicine in India will observe January 10th annually as 'Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day' starting next year. This initiative, announced at the World Ayurveda Congress, aims to integrate traditional medicine into standardized global health systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:23 IST
India to Celebrate 'Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day' Annually
WHO declares 10th January as "Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day" to promote traditional medicine. (Representative Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, December 16 (ANI/WAM): In a landmark decision taken at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress in Dehradun, India's World Health Organisation (WHO) center for traditional medicine is set to recognize January 10th each year as "Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day." This initiative underscores the pivotal role of India's traditional medical arts in modern healthcare paradigms.

Ayush, an acronym representing the Indian Ministry's focus on traditional wellness practices, includes yoga, naturopathy, and various ancient medical systems such as ayurveda, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), operating under the Ministry of Ayush, has been entrusted with promoting this observance annually on January 10th, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government.

WHO's collaboration center in India, the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH) located in Hyderabad, will partner with CCRAS to develop a strategic plan aimed at capacity building and implementing global classifications for traditional health interventions. This initiative highlights the collaborative efforts between India and the WHO to advocate for evidence-based traditional medicine, enhancing both standardisation and international convergence of age-old medical systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024