India to Celebrate 'Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day' Annually

New Delhi, December 16 (ANI/WAM): In a landmark decision taken at the 10th World Ayurveda Congress in Dehradun, India's World Health Organisation (WHO) center for traditional medicine is set to recognize January 10th each year as "Ayush Medical Coding and Records Day." This initiative underscores the pivotal role of India's traditional medical arts in modern healthcare paradigms.

Ayush, an acronym representing the Indian Ministry's focus on traditional wellness practices, includes yoga, naturopathy, and various ancient medical systems such as ayurveda, unani, siddha, and homoeopathy. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), operating under the Ministry of Ayush, has been entrusted with promoting this observance annually on January 10th, according to a statement from the Press Information Bureau of the Indian government.

WHO's collaboration center in India, the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH) located in Hyderabad, will partner with CCRAS to develop a strategic plan aimed at capacity building and implementing global classifications for traditional health interventions. This initiative highlights the collaborative efforts between India and the WHO to advocate for evidence-based traditional medicine, enhancing both standardisation and international convergence of age-old medical systems.

