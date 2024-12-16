Left Menu

Sri Lankan President Extends Invitation to PM Modi for Landmark Visit

During a meeting in New Delhi, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake invited PM Narendra Modi to visit Sri Lanka. Discussions focused on regional reconciliation, constitutional implementation, and fisheries issues. Both leaders emphasized humanitarian approaches. The visit, pending final dates, marks Dissanayake’s first bilateral trip to India since taking office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:42 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/MEA You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a visit to Sri Lanka, with dates to be determined through diplomatic discussions. The meeting in New Delhi was characterized by comprehensive talks on regional matters, including constitutional reforms and reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

At a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri noted President Dissanayake's gratitude for the hospitality received in India. He stressed the importance of a full implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution and prompt provincial council elections. Humanitarian resolutions to fishermen-related issues were also emphasized, reflecting a shared commitment to livelihood concerns.

Prime Minister Modi, in a joint statement, underscored India's readiness to support Sri Lanka's development while stressing the urgency of addressing Tamil aspirations and constitutional commitments. The ongoing dialogue reflects strengthened bilateral ties during President Dissanayake's inaugural state visit to India, highlighting commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

