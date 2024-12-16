Sri Lankan President Extends Invitation to PM Modi for Landmark Visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri disclosed that Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a visit to Sri Lanka, with dates to be determined through diplomatic discussions. The meeting in New Delhi was characterized by comprehensive talks on regional matters, including constitutional reforms and reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

At a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri noted President Dissanayake's gratitude for the hospitality received in India. He stressed the importance of a full implementation of the Sri Lankan Constitution and prompt provincial council elections. Humanitarian resolutions to fishermen-related issues were also emphasized, reflecting a shared commitment to livelihood concerns.

Prime Minister Modi, in a joint statement, underscored India's readiness to support Sri Lanka's development while stressing the urgency of addressing Tamil aspirations and constitutional commitments. The ongoing dialogue reflects strengthened bilateral ties during President Dissanayake's inaugural state visit to India, highlighting commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

