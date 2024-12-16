Left Menu

Karachi's Traffic Woes: Signal-Free Corridors Fail to Solve Gridlock

Despite significant investments in signal-free corridors and Bus Rapid Transit Systems in Karachi, traffic congestion remains a major challenge. Experts suggest comprehensive planning, revival of the Karachi Circular Railway, and removing encroachments to address persistent gridlocks caused by infrastructure bottlenecks and insufficient traffic management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid substantial investments in Karachi's infrastructure, including eight signal-free corridors and two Bus Rapid Transit Systems, traffic congestion continues to plague the city streets, raising questions over the efficacy of urban planning strategies.

A survey conducted by the Express Tribune highlights that, despite federal and provincial financial backing, these corridors have not eased gridlocks. Gridlocks are especially frequent on major arteries, such as Shahrah-e-Faisal and University Road, during peak hours.

Experts emphasize the need for reformed traffic management, suggesting solutions including the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway and removal of road encroachments while the city grapples with a shortage of traffic personnel and reckless public transport practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

