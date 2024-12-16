Left Menu

Sri Lankan President's Visit to India: A New Era in Bilateral Relations

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India marks a significant step in reinforcing bilateral ties. This being his first overseas trip reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to its partnership with India. Key discussions focused on economic support, trade, tourism, energy, and a strengthening of digital connectivity initiatives.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/MEA You Tube). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit to India signals a critical juncture in strengthening the already strong ties between the two nations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the visit's importance as it marks Dissanayake's first foreign trip after taking office, highlighting the multifaceted relationship shared by India and Sri Lanka.

In a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri revealed strategic talks to enhance partnerships across various sectors. President Dissanayake, expressing gratitude, acknowledged India's role in aiding Sri Lanka's debt restructuring and extending substantial grant assistance, including a USD 20.66 million grant for credit projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's dedication to supporting Sri Lanka's economic stabilization, proposing investment-driven and grant-oriented solutions. Misri underscored that Dissanayake's visit aligns with India's 'Neighborhood First policy' and 'Vision SAGAR', recognizing Sri Lanka as a pivotal maritime neighbor.

India has consistently demonstrated support through a USD 4 billion aid package during 2022-2023. Misri noted that India remains Sri Lanka's largest trade partner, tourist source, and investor. Notable initiatives include UPI services in Sri Lanka, inter-grid energy plans, LNG supply, and enhanced connectivity.

President Dissanayake thanked India's leadership for the hospitality and emphasized the visit's role in furthering bilateral cooperation. His visit, from December 15-17, marks his first official trip to India after assuming the presidency in September, reinforcing strong diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

