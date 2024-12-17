India-China Special Representatives to Revive Border Talks in Beijing

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi will convene the 23rd Special Representatives meeting in Beijing on December 18, focusing on the management of peace and potential solutions to lingering boundary issues. This development follows an MEA announcement, highlighting efforts to address border tensions.

The meeting arises from an agreement reached in October regarding patrolling along the Line of Actual Control, a friction point in India-China relations since 2020. Chinese military actions sparked a standoff, significantly straining diplomatic ties and necessitating high-level discussions to restore normalcy.

Previous Special Representatives meetings, including the 22nd held in New Delhi in 2019, have laid the groundwork for this engagement. The recent disengagement at the LAC opens up avenues for broader bilateral dialogues, underscored by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's emphasis on resolving border issues as a prerequisite for improved relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)