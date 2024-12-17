Jagmeet Singh Calls for Trudeau's Resignation Amid Economic Struggles

In a dramatic political development, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Monday called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. Singh criticized Trudeau for prioritizing internal party issues over pressing economic challenges facing Canadians, according to a report by Global News.

The call comes on the heels of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation and just as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, posing potential tariff threats to Canada. Singh expressed his frustration, stating, "Instead of addressing issues like soaring grocery prices and housing costs, the Liberals are absorbed in infighting."

The opposition Conservatives also joined the chorus, demanding the government test its House of Commons confidence or seek a snap election. However, the Liberal minority was recently upheld by multiple confidence votes. Polls indicate waning Liberal support, emphasizing the volatile political climate as voters increasingly consider the NDP, reported Global News.

