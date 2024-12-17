Jagmeet Singh Calls for Trudeau's Resignation Amid Economic Struggles
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resign, citing economic issues plaguing Canadians. Singh expressed disappointment over Trudeau’s focus on internal politics rather than citizens' needs. The call for resignation follows Chrystia Freeland's departure as Finance Minister, sparking discussions of a potential snap election.
- Country:
- Canada
In a dramatic political development, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on Monday called for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. Singh criticized Trudeau for prioritizing internal party issues over pressing economic challenges facing Canadians, according to a report by Global News.
The call comes on the heels of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation and just as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, posing potential tariff threats to Canada. Singh expressed his frustration, stating, "Instead of addressing issues like soaring grocery prices and housing costs, the Liberals are absorbed in infighting."
The opposition Conservatives also joined the chorus, demanding the government test its House of Commons confidence or seek a snap election. However, the Liberal minority was recently upheld by multiple confidence votes. Polls indicate waning Liberal support, emphasizing the volatile political climate as voters increasingly consider the NDP, reported Global News.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Christya Freeland's Resignation Shakes Canadian Politics
Political Turmoil: Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Canadian Government
Chrystia Freeland's Resignation Shakes Trudeau's Cabinet
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland Resigns in Policy Dispute
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigns as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deals with declining popularity, reports AP.