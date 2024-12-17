Left Menu

Ambassador Calls for India's Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace and Celebrates 75 Years of India-Finland Friendship

Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lahdevirta urges India to support peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine while highlighting growing ties with India. Speaking at a documentary premiere, he also discusses the unpredictable nature of war and the importance of the EU India Free Trade Agreement.

Finnish Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Finnish Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, emphasized the importance of India's involvement in fostering peace between Russia and Ukraine. He shared his views at the New Delhi premiere of 'All I Want for Christmas', a documentary depicting Ukrainian refugees finding safety in Norway.

Lahdevirta described the film as remarkable, highlighting its message of hope amidst the tragic circumstances of war. He emphasized the unpredictability of war and expressed hope for a resolution that respects Ukrainian interests. "We hope that India will contribute significantly to peace efforts," he added.

He also praised the strengthening relationship between Finland and India, noting the upcoming 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the growth in trade and opportunities for skilled workers. On the EU India Free Trade Agreement, Lahdevirta acknowledged the delays but expressed optimism for a swift conclusion to negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

