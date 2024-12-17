Left Menu

India and Indonesia Boost Maritime Cooperation: A Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, met with Indonesia's Minister of Defence to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation. The strategic dialogue focused on joint training initiatives and expanding operational partnerships. This visit underscores the deepening defence ties and shared maritime vision between India and Indonesia in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:25 IST
India and Indonesia Boost Maritime Cooperation: A Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific
Indonesia's Minister of Defence Lt General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (retd) (left), Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi (Image Credit: X/@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff of India, engaged in a significant meeting with Indonesia's Minister of Defence, Lt General Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, on Tuesday. The discussions centered on reinforcing the burgeoning defence relationship between the two nations, highlighting maritime cooperation and operational engagements, including joint training programs.

The visit marks a pivotal moment in India-Indonesia defence relations, with Admiral Tripathi emphasizing opportunities for collaboration within the defence industry. This initiative aims to bolster ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries. A ceremonial Guard of Honour in Jakarta was part of Admiral Tripathi's reception by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, Muhammad Ali, indicating the strong partnership between the navies.

Scheduled bilateral talks with top Indonesian government and defence officials, including Lt General Agus Subiyanto, aim to deepen the defence relationship further. The focus remains on maritime security, capacity-building, and improving operational interoperability. Ongoing initiatives such as the 43rd India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol continue to nurture this vital Indo-Pacific alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024