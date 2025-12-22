India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: A Strategic Leap into the Indo-Pacific Future

The recently concluded Free Trade Agreement between India and New Zealand is being hailed as a forward-thinking partnership that aligns with India's strategic vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Industry leaders are optimistic about the agreement, citing its potential to boost India's economic standing in the Indo-Pacific.

Anant Goenka, President of FICCI, underscored India's global trade expansion under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, welcoming the pact as a key step in enhancing trade and investments, thereby fostering growth opportunities for businesses in both nations.

Ranjeet Mehta of PHDCCI described the agreement as a groundbreaking initiative that couples trade liberalization with talent mobility and protective measures for the agricultural sector. The Global Trade Research Initiative noted the agreement's strategic significance, emphasizing the importance of practical economic integration for its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)