UAE Labour Market Reforms Gain International Acclaim

Dubai, UAE - The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has lauded the United Arab Emirates for its comprehensive labour market reforms, underscoring the positive impact on the country's competitiveness and social protection framework. The review took place during talks in Dubai, attended by key UAE officials, including Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The meeting also featured discussions on the UAE's commitment to aligning its labour policies with international standards. ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo praised the UAE's progress in creating a balanced system that safeguards both employer and employee rights while enhancing the flexibility and adaptability of the labour market.

Abdulrahman Al Awar highlighted recent legislative amendments that have transformed the UAE labour market, attracting global talent and increasing competitiveness. Key topics included the growth of the labour market, strategies to support women's workforce participation, and the UAE's role in global humanitarian efforts. The meeting concluded with optimism about future collaborations and advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)