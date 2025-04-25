Rory McIlroy's Comeback Shines at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy returned to action at the Zurich Classic, pairing with Shane Lowry to deliver an impressive 8-under 64, despite trailing the leaders, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, by six strokes.

The PGA Tour's unique team event saw rookies Salinda and Velo set a new record with a 58, leading the pack, while McIlroy and Lowry exhibited remarkable synergy and flair on the course.

As McIlroy shrugged off an early-week illness, he energized the large gallery with an eagle and multiple birdies, with Lowry contributing pivotal shots that kept them competitive heading into the tournament's alternating formats.

