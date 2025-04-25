Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Comeback Shines at Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy made a striking comeback at the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry, shooting an 8-under 64. Despite being six strokes behind leaders Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, McIlroy wowed the crowd with an eagle and several birdies. The tournament, highlighted by team dynamics, progresses with alternating formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avondale | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:28 IST
Rory McIlroy returned to action at the Zurich Classic, pairing with Shane Lowry to deliver an impressive 8-under 64, despite trailing the leaders, Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo, by six strokes.

The PGA Tour's unique team event saw rookies Salinda and Velo set a new record with a 58, leading the pack, while McIlroy and Lowry exhibited remarkable synergy and flair on the course.

As McIlroy shrugged off an early-week illness, he energized the large gallery with an eagle and multiple birdies, with Lowry contributing pivotal shots that kept them competitive heading into the tournament's alternating formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

