Ryu and Liu Shine as Korda Stumbles at Chevron Championship

Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu excelled in the opening round of the Chevron Championship, each shooting 7-under 65 to share the lead. Meanwhile, reigning champion Nelly Korda struggled with a 77 as play was suspended due to a storm, leaving her far behind the leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Woodland | Updated: 25-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 09:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic start to the Chevron Championship, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu showcased stellar performances, each carding a bogey-free 7-under 65 to jointly lead the suspended first round. Top-ranked Nelly Korda, however, faced challenges, managing a disappointing 77 during her title defense.

Play was halted late in the day as a storm loomed over The Club at Carlton Woods, leaving 24 players unable to finish their rounds. Korda, the previous year's champion, struggled with form, making multiple bogeys to sit 12 shots off the lead.

While Korda seeks redemption, Ryu and Liu have set the pace with confident displays. Ryu changed putters, improving her comfort on the greens, while Liu corrected issues off the tee. Both players now share the top spot as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

