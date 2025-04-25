Ryu and Liu Shine as Korda Stumbles at Chevron Championship

In a dramatic start to the Chevron Championship, Haeran Ryu and Yan Liu showcased stellar performances, each carding a bogey-free 7-under 65 to jointly lead the suspended first round. Top-ranked Nelly Korda, however, faced challenges, managing a disappointing 77 during her title defense.

Play was halted late in the day as a storm loomed over The Club at Carlton Woods, leaving 24 players unable to finish their rounds. Korda, the previous year's champion, struggled with form, making multiple bogeys to sit 12 shots off the lead.

While Korda seeks redemption, Ryu and Liu have set the pace with confident displays. Ryu changed putters, improving her comfort on the greens, while Liu corrected issues off the tee. Both players now share the top spot as the tournament progresses.

