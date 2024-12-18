Left Menu

Lawmakers Tackle Fentanyl Crisis with New Legislation Targeting China

A bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers has introduced three bills to combat China's role in the U.S. fentanyl crisis. The legislation proposes a task force for narcotics trafficking and sanctions on Chinese entities. A key bill could cut Chinese companies' access to the U.S. banking system.

18-12-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has announced three new bills aimed at tackling China's influence in the American fentanyl crisis, according to reporting by Voice of America. The proposed measures include creating a task force dedicated to curbing narcotics trafficking and sanctions on Chinese entities found complicit in the crisis.

American officials believe China is the main source of chemical components used by Mexican cartels to produce fentanyl, with Chinese money launderers playing a pivotal role in the global drug trade. The CCP Fentanyl Sanctions Act, introduced by Democratic Representative Jake Auchincloss, seeks to bar Chinese firms from accessing the U.S. banking system. The proposal extends to sanction vessels, ports, and online services that facilitate illegal synthetic drug trafficking.

Auchincloss emphasized, "This is state-sponsored poisoning of the American people," identifying the problem as originating from mainland China. Two additional legislative pieces call for the formation of a U.S. task force to dismantle trafficking operations and impose civil penalties on Chinese entities that fail to use official channels for chemical precursor shipments. As the current Congressional session nears its end, these bills are likely to be revisited next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

