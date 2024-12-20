Left Menu

Zelenskyy Calls for Global Unity: Bolsters Ukraine-Czech Defense Collaboration Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Brussels to discuss enhancing Ukraine's air defense systems. Emphasizing global collaboration, Zelenskyy urged Europe to ally with Global South nations and support future U.S. peace initiatives, highlighting the importance of comprehensive support to counter Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:26 IST
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala (Photo/X@ZelenskyyUa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Brussels on Friday, focusing on Ukraine's defense strategies against Russia. Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need to enhance air defense capabilities in light of ongoing Russian offensives.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Czech support, stating, "I am thankful for the comprehensive aid Ukrainians receive in resisting Russian aggression." He reiterated the importance of strengthening Ukraine's frontlines and achieving peace in Europe, while stressing the necessity to protect critical energy facilities.

Additionally, Zelenskyy emphasized the crucial role of global partnerships, urging Europe to collaborate with nations like China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil. Engaging these countries could persuade Russia to respect Ukraine's territorial sovereignty. Meanwhile, he acknowledged that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to intensify peace efforts, urging unified European support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

