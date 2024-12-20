Zelenskyy Calls for Global Unity: Bolsters Ukraine-Czech Defense Collaboration Against Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Brussels on Friday, focusing on Ukraine's defense strategies against Russia. Zelenskyy underscored the urgent need to enhance air defense capabilities in light of ongoing Russian offensives.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Czech support, stating, "I am thankful for the comprehensive aid Ukrainians receive in resisting Russian aggression." He reiterated the importance of strengthening Ukraine's frontlines and achieving peace in Europe, while stressing the necessity to protect critical energy facilities.

Additionally, Zelenskyy emphasized the crucial role of global partnerships, urging Europe to collaborate with nations like China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil. Engaging these countries could persuade Russia to respect Ukraine's territorial sovereignty. Meanwhile, he acknowledged that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to intensify peace efforts, urging unified European support.

