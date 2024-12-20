Dubai Establishes Al Maktoum Archives to Preserve Heritage
Dubai launches the Al Maktoum Archives under Law No. (28) of 2024 to preserve the cultural heritage of the Al Maktoum family. This public institution aims to document and disseminate historical records and promote the rich legacy of Dubai's rulers, safeguarding it for future generations.
In a significant move towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of Dubai, the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has issued Law No. (28) of 2024, establishing the Al Maktoum Archives. This public institution will be affiliated with The Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, providing comprehensive oversight of Dubai's cultural legacy.
The purpose of the Al Maktoum Archives is to document and safeguard the cultural heritage of the Al Maktoum family and Dubai's rulers. It will act as a repository of historical documents, including personal biographies, collections, and literary works of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, reflecting his transformative role in the city's development into a global hub.
The Archives will also produce and share multimedia content to emphasize the intellectual and cultural contributions of Dubai's leaders, fostering national expertise in archiving. Collaborations with international organizations will aid in cultural awareness and expert exchange, ensuring that Dubai's historical milestones are well-preserved and accessible for future generations and researchers.
