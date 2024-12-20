Left Menu

UAE Launches Unified School Health Screening Guideline

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has introduced a National School Health Screening Guideline, standardizing health exams nationwide to detect conditions early among K-12 students. This initiative aims to enhance community health, build a national database, and prepare future generations through a coordinated effort with educational and social authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:46 IST
UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention launched National School Health Screening Guideline (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in Dubai unveiled the National School Health Screening Guideline. Developed in collaboration with health, education, and social sectors, the guideline aims to detect health or developmental issues in students from kindergarten to grade 12, allowing for timely interventions.

The framework was introduced by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, along with officials from across the UAE. It provides a standardized approach for preventive health services in schools, featuring an awareness series to boost health literacy among students.

Comprehensive health checks, including growth assessments, vision screening, and vaccination reviews, form part of this initiative. The guideline aligns with global standards and supports national goals, contributing to the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 by investing in student health—key to a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

