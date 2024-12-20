UAE Launches Unified School Health Screening Guideline

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in Dubai unveiled the National School Health Screening Guideline. Developed in collaboration with health, education, and social sectors, the guideline aims to detect health or developmental issues in students from kindergarten to grade 12, allowing for timely interventions.

The framework was introduced by Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, along with officials from across the UAE. It provides a standardized approach for preventive health services in schools, featuring an awareness series to boost health literacy among students.

Comprehensive health checks, including growth assessments, vision screening, and vaccination reviews, form part of this initiative. The guideline aligns with global standards and supports national goals, contributing to the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 by investing in student health—key to a sustainable future.

