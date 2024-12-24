Pak's Karachi reports around 9,000 accidents, 771 deaths in 2024

Nearly 9,000 traffic accidents have been reported in Karachi in 2024 so far, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting rescue services' report. According to Rescue services, almost 771 citizens lost their lives, while 8,174 others were injured in nearly 9,000 road accidents in Karachi, as per ARY News.

In January, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 people and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi. Karachi registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries in the month of May, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured, ARY News reported.

July also registered 35 deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services, as per ARY News. Karachi witnessed 90 deaths in November and injuries to 989 people, while in December-to-date, 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi and 700 have been injured, ARY News reported.

On average, 25 accidents occurred daily, leading to the death of 2 to 3 people per day, the report highlighted. In 2023, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi.

